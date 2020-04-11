City Series – Farhan Zaidi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (171st Corona Diary)

April 11, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Farhan Zaidi]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself waking up early in the morning and hitting the gym, following my routine, and meeting my close friends at the gym and laughing over things other than this virus, and workout of course, which gives me motivation like nothing else. Wishing everything just go back to normal like it used to be.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

