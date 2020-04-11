City Series – Afsar Zaidi in Bombay, We the Isolationists (178th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Afsar Zaidi]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see
An image of people hurrying
From one place to another
Yet, there is a certain stillness
In them
Seems like a painting
Of myriad colours
Mish Mash of designs
Yet, there is something soothing
Emanating out of the canvas
My eyes remain shut
Can sense a lot of restlessness
All around
I am tempted to open my eyes
Although don’t want to break the reverie
The union of chaos and calmness
Surrounds me
And I realise am being taught
By nature
The necessity of being
In action via inaction.
