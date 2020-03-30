City Series – Parul Singh in Bombay, We the Isolationists (102nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Parul Singh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see a city that could never have been quieter. No traffic, no bus depot noise which was my wake-up alarm on a normal day, empty playground–instead of children I hear birds chirping now. Some life-skill learning time for the family, and together-time that had become so rare. Wish we could have national isolation days only for all of the positives. But pray the disease goes away.
