City Series – Parul Chalana in Sirsa, We the Isolationists (41st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Parul Chalana]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see humans, just humans. Looking at them I recall, for no reason perhaps, the Malthusian theory of Population.
Then I see my family, I just wave them with a smile and walk further.
I then see trees and trees and trees. Some green and some greener. Some tall and some taller.
Beyond the trees I see wide ground.
Then I open my eyes.
