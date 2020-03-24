City Series - Parul Chalana in Sirsa, We the Isolationists (41st Corona Diary)

March 24, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Parul Chalana]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see humans, just humans. Looking at them I recall, for no reason perhaps, the Malthusian theory of Population.

Then I see my family, I just wave them with a smile and walk further.

I then see trees and trees and trees. Some green and some greener. Some tall and some taller.

Beyond the trees I see wide ground.

Then I open my eyes.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

