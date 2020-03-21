City Series – Radiologist Damini S in Delhi, We the Isolationists (5th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Damini S]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see how the virus is testing humanity. We, as humans, are being forced to feel responsible for one another. We are being forced to see beyond our caste, religion, status, location and take care of oneself to save others, to save humanity. We’re being forced to stay home, to stay alone and I see people getting so uncomfortable being by themselves, in their “comfort zone”. What is it in us humans, that make us so restless and impatient when we have no time as well as when we have all time in the world to ourselves. I realise how being still is near impossible task in such a fast paced world.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.