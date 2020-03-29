City Series – Sazmeen Reyaz in Delhi, We the Isolationists (94th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sazmeen Reyaz]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see delusioned humans obsessing over futile concepts like religion, race, class which are rendered insignificant by the wrath of nature. While we were fighting over those things, corona took all of us under its sway, making all of us pause and giving us chance to rethink. Rethink about the greater humanity, the nature, of being less selfish and cherishing the bonds we’ve formed in life. Life is uncertain, communal lives are meant to be celebrated not rioted against. I hope when i open my eyes, the world will be a better place, the charm of everything restored.
