City Series – Vanshika Gupta in Panipat, We the Isolationists (40th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Vanshika Gupta]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see baba and nanu sitting together, chilling, drinking whiskey and discussing the things that they were not able to do in their life.
And now I am performing in front of the whole school. They are laughing at me. I am laughing at them. We both laugh at each other.
And now, I am walking at midnight with my two dogs – Ayush and Bhindi. And then, we forget our route.
Finally, I can see myself painting, listening to music somewhere on a hill’s top and then chaiwala arrives with chai and mathri.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.