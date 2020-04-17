City Series – Avichal Tatu in Ahmedabad, We the Isolationists (206th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Avichal Tatu]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself for the first time in years
Through the words of Deleuze, Schopenhauer and Becker
Through the notes of Porcupine Tree, Bach and Zeppelin
Through the lens from which I try to capture the capering tailorbird on my window sill
They turn out to be my own sundry reflections
From which I was isolated.
