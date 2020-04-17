City Series – Avichal Tatu in Ahmedabad, We the Isolationists (206th Corona Diary)

April 17, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Avichal Tatu]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself for the first time in years
Through the words of Deleuze, Schopenhauer and Becker
Through the notes of Porcupine Tree, Bach and Zeppelin
Through the lens from which I try to capture the capering tailorbird on my window sill
They turn out to be my own sundry reflections
From which I was isolated.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

