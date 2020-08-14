City Series – Mitushi Pandey in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, We the Isolationists (430th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Mitushi Pandey]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see bougainvilleas blooming in their glory under the teasing winter sun—existing exactly the same way I last saw them, months ago, on my favorite street. I see kind smiles and hearts untouched with hatred and erroneous truths. I’m calm, in this world unconsumed by the deadly virus, with a secret revolution brewing in my nerves. I see myself strolling around the city, humming golden tunes by Lata Ji and Rafi Sahab, somewhere in the embrace of deodars and Mynas. There’s only love; no rage, no disappointment. Only peace spreading its wings and taking me to places within myself. I open my eyes and the world shrinks hastily. As dreams fade and reality unfolds, all I can grasp is a chunk of the sky through my window pane. Who says the sky can’t be contained?
