The Delhi Walla’s Biographical Dictionary – Jis James, Indirapuram & Kerala

[By Jis James]

What Delhi has got to do with a boy who comes all the way from the southern most part of the country which is Kerala? But it has got some real genuine things to do with his life. This city has become an integral part in his life. So if he writes a biography of himself there’s no way he can exclude the influence of this city.

The past three years he has spent in this place have given him some fond and warm experiences to hold on. Few experiences have somehow played its part in shaping what he is today. A handful of people whom he will cherish till the last of his life he happened to meet here. In this fast forwarding city those people found time to be with him and made themselves available for him to remind him that he is important. Delhi has become an inexplicable part of my 27 years of life. As a wanderer who tries to figure out which way he should take I’m confused infront of life not knowing what’s my role here. Delhi is somewhat centre of our country. We can go from here to Himachal (the top), Rajasthan, Mumbai, North East, West Bengal (the sides) or the downhill to my native land. So which other city is best suitable for a lad who’s confused about his life than Delhi?

The very first time when I visited Delhi it welcomed me with its chilly winter and red bricked buildings and stone paved pathways. My first visit to a spot in Delhi was Qutub Minar. I felt peace with myself being there. It was humid but I could bear it and have a good time. When I returned back the person who asked me to got to this place was quite surprised to see me happy. He passively told it’s the first time someone that he was asked to go to Qutub Minar coming back happily after the visit. Maybe that was a sign which whispered to me that the very normal, mundane things of Delhi can feel to me special or make me feel good. And I can say it was that way from then.

Next year I got into Delhi University to pursue my masters in Philosophy. The city which welcomed me with red bricked buildings gifted me the chance to sit inside such buildings and study, read and have the fun of my life time. I was happy and content. The two years of my academic life in DU was nothing but special. Special because the people I met during that time contributed something good to my life. They made my life happier. It might have changed afterwards but for those two years I cannot but be grateful to the people who came in my life and made my Delhi life more and more beautiful.

Then fell the sudden curtain to our very much happening academic life due to the pandemic. We all took our ways and parted not knowing will we meet afterwards. It was painful and hard to accept. I went back to my hometown. I didn’t have any hope that I’ll meet these people again in this city. But fate ( whatever name you want to put) brought me back again in this city. This time the scenario was different. It was not like the feel good, irreverent happy University life but tiring, gloomy working life days. I started to earn. Manages to bear small responsibilities. Life became more mechanical and less organic. I fell into the pit of chaotic busy life of Delhites. But somehow deep inside of me I was happy being here. I could meet some of my dearest ones again. I could live again with my closest one again. We made our home far from home again in this city. The city of Delhi overlooked my life silently.

I can never hate this city. I feel I’m back home when I come here. I may go from here to the mountains which I really wish but I cannot but come and make a visit to this city if I leave from here anytime later. Now I am here and I’ll be as long this city wants me to be. To this city and to the people whom I met here who became a part of my small life I’m grateful.

