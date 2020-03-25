City Series - Pallavi Pratap in Delhi, We the Isolationists (53rd Corona Diary)

City Series – Pallavi Pratap in Delhi, We the Isolationists (53rd Corona Diary)

March 25, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Pallavi Pratap in Delhi, We the Isolationists (53rd Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Pallavi Pratap]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see semal, day after day lying on my balcony, its beauty depleting. The bright red flower which fell from the gorgeous tree was, just a few days back, a sight of joy reminding me that holi was around the corner and spring was here.

As I sit today, on the edge of my bed, looking helplessly outside the window, semal lies stuck between the railing and the glass, turning brown and withering away reminding me that the season is changing and this too shall pass.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Surabhi Mathur in Bombay, We the Isolationists (2nd Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Sophie Luard in London, We the Isolationists (21st Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Aakanksha R Gautam in Delhi, We the Isolationists (30th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Sujata Pillai in London, We the Isolationists (36th Corona Diary)