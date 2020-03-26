City Series – Munazah in Srinagar, We the Isolationists (66th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Munazah]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself in front of the serene Dal Lake, on one fine sunny day, with its ultramarine blue water, and lofty mountains overlooking us like an old grandfather. I look at the bright yellow shikaras and wonder why I never rode them, maybe because I was too scared of how frail and wobbly they looked. Last time I saw Dal, it was a waning winter afternoon, white fog blanketing blue of sky and water, and a shikara floating lifelessly. After two years of metro-paced life in Delhi, a Shikara ride is what my tired heart aches for.
