City Series – Paul Fontana in Cohutta, Georgia, U.S.A., We the Isolationists (57th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Paul Fontana]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself as one small part of an idea that is bigger than all who are participating. One drop of water does not make an ocean, but together we can be a sea of change. We are starving the virus into extinction, depriving it of victims, telling it that it has no place here, for when we stand together, we are the whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.