City Series – Khansa Fahad in Delhi, We the Isolationists (106th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Khansa Fahad]
I close my eyes
in my self-isolation
from corona
and
I see
a mess.
I’m entangled.
I’m stuck.
I’m surrounded by boxes.
Boxes of different sizes.
Some colourful,
some dull.
Some heavy,
some light.
All interconnected.
By strings.
They’re choking me. These strings.
Boxes that I have put my life into.
Box of Career.
Box of Education.
Box of Work.
Box of Responsibilities.
Box of Expectations.
Box of Worries.
Box of Fears.
There, I see a tiny little box of Hope.
Ohh! there’s a box of Happiness too.
Box of Joy.
Box of Love.
Why are they small?
What’s happening?
I’m drowning.
I need to let go.
Let go of the burden.
The heavy boxes.
The dull ones.
I’m breathing now.
