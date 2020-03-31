City Series – Tumin Sheth in Rajkot, We the Isolationists (122nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Tumin Sheth]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see Bianca, a 21 year old-young furious Italian.
She is sad because she cannot meet Alessio. She is sad because she cannot walk on the outskirts of Quartu Sant’Elena. She is sad because she cannot look for seashells on the Spiaggia del Poetto Beach. She is sad because she cannot find paneer for her curry. She is sad because she cannot dance on Panjabi MC. She is sad because she cannot travel to India to meet her friend.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.