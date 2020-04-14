City Series – Ratyaditya Verma in Delhi, We the Isolationists (192nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ratyaditya Verma]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see reams of spinning music, showing me the past and future, gently guiding my hand to the books that have foretold the true nature of humanity, and the ones from the past that confirm it for me.
Everything vibrates as the status quo knocks on my door, the streets are lined with the ones who still hunt for food, the balconies and verandahs lined with those who hunt them. Social distancing is maintained, guns and pointing fingers are to be blamed.
