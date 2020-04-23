City Series – Shifa Ijaz in Faisalabad, Pakistan, We the Isolationists (230th Corona Diary)

City Series – Shifa Ijaz in Faisalabad, Pakistan, We the Isolationists (230th Corona Diary)

[Text and photo by Shifa Ijaz]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself being anxious all the time. I close my eyes and I see the trauma coming back to me which I thought I have healed from long ago. I see bitter memories and sad shared smiles which I thought I have forgotten. I see myself losing again in front of all that I thought I have left behind in my journey. I see my triggers all over the place in hopelessness. I close my eyes and I see myself in constant fear. Fear of uncertainty. Fear of losing. Fear of this time.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

