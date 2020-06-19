City Series – Pushkar Raj in Delhi, We the Isolationists (380th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Pushkar Raj]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the stories played out on these lands before. This city, Dilli, has seen everything.

Its (hi)story stands out as the testimony to the might of human will as well as the failings of its ambitions.

Nature and time are great levellers. I feel the irrelevance in our existence.

Yet, the desire to leave this place better than what we found is what keeps us moving ahead towards the promised land, towards the ultimate horizon of bliss.

I open my eyes to live again, to make an effort towards it with renewed vigour.

