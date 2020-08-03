City Series – Ana Hasan in Delhi, We the Isolationists (416th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ana Hasan]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see a dream so real… my best friend and I finally decide to meet after ages! We’re with each other and plan to go for a movie at the nearest mall. As soon as we step out, we realise we’ve forgotten our masks. We head back in, grab our masks and head out. We’re too paranoid to go to the mall now, what if we catch the virus? So we roam around the city in silence, gaze at our favourite places from afar, boxed in our car… but hey, at least we’re together 🙂
I wake up alone, miss my friend terribly and then get busy doing nothing.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.