City Series – Aisha Abbas in Delhi, We the Isolationists (147th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aisha Abbas]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the question, which has been lurking in the shadows, finally standing there in shape of a demon. I have to face the enemy I have been eluding from. It stood there, leering with its ugly teeth, scaring me off with horrible taunts, that even if we are saved from the clutch of this virus, will we ever be rescued from our inner monsters? It reminded me that 2020 commenced with many fallen masks. What if it was not 2012 but 2020 in which world is supposed to end? You think I sound insane, that these questions are not taunts of any hallucinated figure but rumbling of a pessimist woman who has given up hope on this world. May be you are right. Insanity drives people to truth, and with my eyes closed, facing this monster, I really hope I be proven wrong when we all wake.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.