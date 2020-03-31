City Series – Anam Ghazi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (113th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Anam Ghazi]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see
Light waiting endlessly like a forlorn lover to emanate spots of Life
Sun kissed breeze stuck sitting in the longitudes of Time
Eyes forcefully capturing the hunger of the unheard and unseen melancholic Voice
Now, I see the Light of the Sun sprinting towards the Voice, and making the bylanes sparkle in hues of gold, whispering in it’s ear,
“Yes, there will be Love in the time of Corona.”
The Eyes of the Voice smile in beaming wonder as it walks the glowy path with a fresh lease of air to find its way through the Hands of Time.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.