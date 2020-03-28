City Series - Sadia Hashmi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (88th Corona Diary)

March 28, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Sadia Hashmi]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see a season of silence in Dickensian Delhi. The silence over too many barbaric things recently happened , and I also see how the corona finally locked us down and brought a chaos in the normal life of people. When I close my eyes, I also repent how we human beings have made our environment suffer. I just wanna say sorry to this beautiful earth.

At the same time I wish I could go back to my childhood days, which was beautiful and when love prevailed everywhere.

