City Series – Sadia Hashmi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (88th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sadia Hashmi]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see a season of silence in Dickensian Delhi. The silence over too many barbaric things recently happened , and I also see how the corona finally locked us down and brought a chaos in the normal life of people. When I close my eyes, I also repent how we human beings have made our environment suffer. I just wanna say sorry to this beautiful earth.
At the same time I wish I could go back to my childhood days, which was beautiful and when love prevailed everywhere.
