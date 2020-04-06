City Series – Anju Elsa Kurian in Los Angeles, We the Isolationists (148th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Anju Elsa Kurian]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself hearing the hushed whispering of the leaves… the loneliness of dusk was creeping in… the Sun had not fully set… a myriad of emotions overwhelmed inside… dusk is so beautiful yet sad… it reminded me of the Radha I was painting.. the way she was pining away from the love she had for her Krishna… the never ending anxious wait to reunite with her love… the air around was coming to a still… the sky was bleeding hues of black, red, grey and so many colors like the water in which I was dipping the brushes… the melancholy was descending on me.. .hoping for the chaos and exhilaration to mellow down… out in the dusk I closed my eyes.
