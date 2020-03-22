City Series – Abhijeet Singh in Lucknow, We the Isolationists (24th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Abhijeet Singh]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the most tragic of all Greek tragedies being enacted. Here, in Chowk, I hear, invisible whimpers. The Rumi Darwaza, perhaps, is mourning over the dark fate, that this vintage city is doomed to have. How dauntingly melancholy, casts its spell, and enshrouds the desolated streets, and clouds of utter uncertainty brings chaos to Dastarkhwan. Charming afternoons, and delightful evenings are withering, as if, the Fall has arrived much sooner. Lukewarm souls are witnessing the nemesis with cold eyes, and warm dew in them. With such minute details of confusing, cataclysmic crisis, the city has somehow managed to invite peaceful breeze, paregoric aurorae, singing birds, pellucid blues above… and love for those, who are in need.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.