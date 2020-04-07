City Series – Devyani Srivastava in Noida, We the Isolationists (154th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Devyani Srivastava]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself in poe Mirza Ghalib’s haveli in Old Delhi’s Ballimaran. I can also see his outfit framed and put on a wall, and a copy of his verse, which is trying to survive these times of hate, and some rich red curtains.
I, too, have a book in hand. It is by poet Amir Khusrau. I begin to read it, and feel overwhelmed. I sigh and step out of the haveli and turn towards the direction of Chitli Qabar for a glass of butter coffee. I’m in ecstasy.
