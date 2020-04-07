City Series – Devyani Srivastava in Noida, We the Isolationists (154th Corona Diary)

April 7, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Devyani Srivastava]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself in poe Mirza Ghalib’s haveli in Old Delhi’s Ballimaran. I can also see his outfit framed and put on a wall, and a copy of his verse, which is trying to survive these times of hate, and some rich red curtains.

I, too, have a book in hand. It is by poet Amir Khusrau. I begin to read it, and feel overwhelmed. I sigh and step out of the haveli and turn towards the direction of Chitli Qabar for a glass of butter coffee. I’m in ecstasy.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

