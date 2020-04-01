City Series – Prateek Gulati in Delhi, We the Isolationists (127th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Prateek Gulati]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see Gulmohar 2, my room in my college campus that I could never say goodbye to properly because I left in a jiff. I close my eyes and dream of waking up to the overtly sweet coffee of chotta canteen. As I sit here today back home with my family safe, I wish for them to have come over for my convocation that probably now won’t take place. I close my eyes and I think about my frivolous loss of memories and quickly get aware of my privilege. Yet I grief.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.