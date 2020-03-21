City Series – Shirali Raina in Noida, We the Isolationists (15th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shirali Raina]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see nothing. I am perturbed. No, wait! the nothingness beneath my lids has started to dissolve into randomly floating black specks. It is becoming lighter now. For some strange reason, I think of Dal Lake back home. I see the floating lotus leaves. But not a single lotus. Surprisingly, the water looks slimy. Now I see the gurgling sweet water of Chasmashahi. I am splashing around with my friends. We are clicking pictures. Ah, it is there, the photo from the eighties that I posted on Facebook… of my friends posing by the Jhelum. The faded water looks serene. I have to open my eyes. It is the delivery boy at the door. “Didi how much water do you need today?” he asks, pointing towards the huge bottled water dispensers.
