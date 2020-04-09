City Series – Esha Lohia in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, We the Isolationists (166th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Esha Lohia]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my dad going to office daily in this quarantine and my level of anxiety increases as he kick-starts his scooty and slowly disappears in front of our eyes. With today’s news of extending the lockdown and my place being one of the Covid 19 hotspots in Ghaziabad, I worry about him more now. As I’m writing this the voice of the news anchors reciting the number of cases in India is echoing in my head. I hope the authority seals this place and restricts my dad to stay at home so that I no longer have to worry about, whether he sanitized his work desk or not, or whether he is socially distancing or not!?
