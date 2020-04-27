City Series – Diwakar Singh in Ghaziabad, We the Isolationists (248th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Diwakar Singh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my family, yes everyone–from mommy, papa, Amma (grandma), chacha, aunty… to two-months-old Little cousin sister… including my late grandpa… I’m approaching them one by one as if I’m having camera in my hand and filming them. Most of them look as they have some important work to finish. I make them pause and they are laughing when I click their pictures.;; Now I’m playing cricket with my childhood friends in a street. I’m fielding at square leg… Oh, now I’m attending maths class, sitting on the second last bench in my school classroom..; Now I’m in my flat, lying on bed, and seeing scenes from that last movie that I watched. Everything is Everything.
