City Series – Nikunj Kewalramani in Delhi, We the Isolationists (175th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Nikunj Kewalramani]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself in a black hole in which the human race is sliding so fast that we have lost the track of time. Life has changed overnight, it has become difficult to come to terms with this pandemic. I wonder if we are living a bad dream, “God, please wake me up! I will be a good human” I pray. Exactly, that moment I see the clear blue sky, hear the birds chirping and feel the nice April breeze. Seeing earth heal in front of your eyes is surreal.
