City Series – Furquan Khan in New York, We the Isolationists (217th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Furquan Khan]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see New York!
and it is eerily quiet,
the blazing sirens break the silence – every now and then,
the glittering light over the iconic Empire State is flickering in blood-red color,
In the words of Frank Sinatra,
“If I can make it there,
I’ll make it anywhere It’s up to you,
New York, New York”
and Corona has truly made it here,
like nothing, the city had ever seen –
quite like the king of the hill, top of the heap!!!
stay inside, stay safe,
yours truly,
~ not so proud ~ New York, New York!!!
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.