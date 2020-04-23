City Series – Delaney Waldron in Orange County, California, We the Isolationists (227th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Delaney Waldron]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see

my hands

dry

from too many washes

clacking on a blue fluorescent keyboard

the electric tower i type to

blows heat and never stops

in this dry sauna

i spend most of my day

i leave to eat

and piss

and say hi to the cats

when it rains i open the window

meditate to the sound

and the wet air

today there was no rain

i skipped rope

tried to keep up on my cardio

thought how lucky i must be to lift my shirt

to tan in the sun

to have a yard

then i went back inside

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.