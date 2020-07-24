City Series – Shravan Kumar in Hyderabad, We the Isolationists (410th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shravan Kumar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see the world as I left it many moons back. A world that was full of sights and sounds, full of faces showing different emotions and not hidden under masks… of places where we could move around and socialize and not remain socially distant… of a time, when we could enjoy a movie on the big screen and not on a piddly little phone screen… of a time where we could just be left alone and not have to deal with paranoid well-wishers asking you to stay safe. Finally, of a time, full of people LIVING their lives as they wanted it.
