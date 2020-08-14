City Series – Tawfeeq Irshad Mir, in Sopore, Kashmir, We the Isolationists (427th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Tawfeeq Irshad Mir]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see the colourful birds resting on the door panes emulated with surreal symphonies. The environ around summons me as if I haven’t attended the court of ecology. I craved to live in a city, but this pandemic modified my thought pattern, at least I am able to visit orchards, feel fresh air, I am able to walk by the stream, I’m able to tread for an evening walk. In contrast, it wouldn’t have been possible while being in a town or city.
