City Series – Mahan Aslam in Turbat, Balochistan, Pakistan, We the Isolationists (434th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Mahan Aslam]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see things that I’d planned turning into exactly opposite. The dreams for this year are on a halt. The exams that I had been working hard for aren’t even going to happen anytime soon. But, in this uproar, I learned something beautiful: “Things aren’t always going to work the way we want them to, but as they are planned.”
