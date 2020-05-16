City Series – Niharika Mittra in Dubai, We the Isolationists (296th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Niharika Mittra]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see faces. Faces of loved ones. Of friends, old and new. Of family in distant lands. Of acquaintances I only know through the Internet. Of people unknown, unmet, only seen on TV, who nonetheless inspire through their acts of courage and camaraderie.
All the riches in the world and yet what this pandemic has really made us pine for are our relationships and friendships. As we sit by ourselves, what we long for is the human connection – not money or power or fame but fulfilling relationships that help abate our loneliness and make us smile.
For all the misery this pandemic has wrought, it has also given us a chance to reset and reassess. To realise that having someone to talk to, to interact with, to share with, is our true source of joy and happiness. Everything else is superfluous.
