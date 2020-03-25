City Series - Shomitro Chatterjee in Lucknow, We the Isolationists (52nd Corona Diary)

March 25, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Shomitro Chatterjee]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself wondering if all that we humans feel is a false sense of existence. I can hear the birds chirp and see the buildings at a distance, there’s no rush, there’s no race. There’s some quiet time with loved ones, but still it makes me wonder, whether the chaos is outside, or within. Whatever be the case, we’re finally giving back to nature, what had been owed by us to it since time immemorial.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

