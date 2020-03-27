City Series - Shivli Katyayan in Gurgaon, We the Isolationists (73rd Corona Diary)

City Series – Shivli Katyayan in Gurgaon, We the Isolationists (73rd Corona Diary)

March 27, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Shivli Katyayan]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see silence all around, a forced reset with no exceptions, no escape. I see words running in my head, the stories I never wrote. Rainy blue Udaipur sunsets, malbec and best friends. I feel Gotham. Remember the flush on my child’s cheeks from the winter sun. The weight of my husband’s arm on my shoulder. Giggly rickshaw rides in Kolkata, in pouring rain for talumein soup & prawn crackers with my best friend.

I see my wants were not needs. See the chaotic world but priorities aligned.

I see perspective.

