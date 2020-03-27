City Series – Ashish Yakri in Lonavala, We the Isolationists (72nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ashish Yakri]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself as an immortal photographer, now tired of keeping a visual record of the mortal world. Passing through the labyrinth of time, I have seen it all – futile wars, lavish palaces, ghastly famines, humans traveling a thousand miles setting up colonies only to be driven off or killed by other humans! Over two hundred years of existence and I’m still baffled by the randomness, tracing the patterns of life in vain. I wonder what I would do with all these pictures but I know I can’t stop. For there still await many a spectacle to be captured before everything fades into oblivion.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.