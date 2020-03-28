City Series - Merlin Maria in Wayanad, Kerala, We the Isolationists (86th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Merlin Maria]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself feeling my mum’s warmth. Her warm arms consoling my anxious heart. I hold her hands and walk into the rush of the city, not once complaining of the noise that has now covered the street. I slide by happy faces, and vibrant coloured rooftops. I see men and women dancing around, singing, children laughing their hearts out, and playing… and we disappear into the hustle and bustle, like everyone else.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

