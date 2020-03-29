City Series – Lorella Isidori in Bologna, Italy, We the Isolationists (99th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Lorella Isidori]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see myself sitting on the floor of my living room, in the lotus position, with a relaxed expression, a light mind and a peaceful heart. Around me the world has stopped wiggling to chase useless and passing needs, has pacified its restless spirit and has reconciled itself with its Nature. Humans have learned to respect themselves and other Beings and have understood that the real meaning of their lives lies in preserving the Nature of their Heart.
Therefore the virus will go away because he’ll have completed his mission.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.