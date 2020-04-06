City Series – Alessandro Bordin in London, We the Isolationists (152nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Alessandro Bordin]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see using my imagination to shape time as if it were a physical entity, something you can touch with your hands. I can see it changing state along the hours, the minutes, the seconds. Like inside a Dalì’s painting, everything around me starts to get melt: the walls of my room, the books scattered on the bed, even my fingers tapping the keyboard. Along a cyclic circuit with no end, Yesterday enters on tiptoe into Today as well as Today will quietly die to give life to Tomorrow. As part of all this, I melt myself in Time and I see those I love, now far away from me: grandma’s hands kneading a pizza while grandpa watering roses in the garden, mum and dad sunbathing on the terrace while my dog barks to get attention, my girlfriend’s cat sleeping on her legs while she works on her projects.
I open my eyes: I’m Time and Who I love.
