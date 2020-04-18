City Series – Ather Mukhtar in Baramulla, Kashmir, We the Isolationists (219th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ather Mukhtar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my small world with a huge void. The mini-me in your lap, just handing me over to an angel, moving away from this materialistic world and never returning back. I see myself in a desert, cloistered.
Amid the crisis and kerfuffle I mutter. “Had there not the production and proliferation of lethal weapons, a number of precious lives would have been saved,a number of children would have been averted from becoming orphans.”
Then I open my eyes to my small real world, not impeccable but far far better than the war-torn Syria. They are always in my thoughts, though. I found myself guilty.
I open my eyes to the void being filled. In gratitude I smile. I forgive the world. I hope it never happens to be materialistic again. I hope.
