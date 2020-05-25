City Series – Priyanka Singhal in Delhi, We the Isolationists (328th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Priyanka Singhal]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see
evenings are long
The sky is clean
The birds chirp
& Animals are free
The flowers are blooming
The rivers are oozing
But oh wait..
there I hear the sound of dropping tears
A migrant worker is walking back home
Hapless, Powerless,
He came to city for a shelter home
But sadly it could never be his home..
the dream of two meals
Twisted into a journey of two hundred miles and no place to reside
He waits and waits to reach the vast farmlands
Walks and walks to see the distant lands
But sadly there is no one to see his plight
So one day he slept under the railway lights
And died.
