City Series – Udit Yadav in Delhi, We the Isolationists (322nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Udit Yadav]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself hearing a voice…
“Do you want to perform with me beloved?”
Empty nights, warm evenings and a dense breeze gather at one place
“Let’s play a drama, let’s make you a star, with love the world will grow humane again, and all the rivers will join the mighty sea.
Aren’t we all that simple memorial?”
Hello to a new fashionable life
The gray scavengers are idling inside the gray shades.
“Don’t open your eyes, don’t even sneek a peek.
Shush, don’t trip, the place is not innocent.”
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.