City Series – Sachin Manuja in Hisar, We the Isolationists (355th Corona Diary)

City Series – Sachin Manuja in Hisar, We the Isolationists (355th Corona Diary)

June 10, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Sachin Manuja in Hisar, We the Isolationists (355th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Sachin Manuja]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my picture on @thedelhiwala’s feed. I feel so happy just like a kid who becomes happiest on getting candies. I see us entering into a new phase of life. A phase where people will show no kindness. But I see light beyond that phase. Then there will be happiness and smiles, and there will be spring in our heart.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Ranvijay Singh in Hisar, We the Isolationists (354th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Aanchal Khulbe in Lucknow, We the Isolationists (211th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Priya Jain in Delhi, We the Isolationists (46th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Hardik Kapadia in Ahmedabad, We the Isolationists (259th Corona Diary)