City Series – Sachin Manuja in Hisar, We the Isolationists (355th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sachin Manuja]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my picture on @thedelhiwala’s feed. I feel so happy just like a kid who becomes happiest on getting candies. I see us entering into a new phase of life. A phase where people will show no kindness. But I see light beyond that phase. Then there will be happiness and smiles, and there will be spring in our heart.
