City Series – Jayabharathi Padmanabhan in San Francisco, We the Isolationists (368th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Jayabharathi Padmanabhan]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself hearing the clock stop, forever suspended in the present. Haunted by a guilty past and yet left with nothing but hope for an uncertain future, it hesitates. Filled with remorse and feverish with anticipation, the present is unable to function as a bridge between its predecessor and successor. And thus time is fragmented inadvertently . Devoid of a past to root it and a future to dream about, what is the present to do? It says “Stay with me for just a bit longer. For you will miss me when I am gone”.
