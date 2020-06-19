City Series – Bhuvi Sharma in Moradabad, We the Isolationists (372nd Corona Diary)

City Series – Bhuvi Sharma in Moradabad, We the Isolationists (372nd Corona Diary)

June 19, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Bhuvi Sharma in Moradabad, We the Isolationists (372nd Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Bhuvi Sharma]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself pondering over the times I took the little things for granted. Be it a glance/frown from a stranger or a touch from my lover. I succumb to past experiences of the year.

I remember the taste of crimson layer of red velvet cake from my favourite bakery, the judgmental indecent jabbering of Indian aunts, the narrow lanes of Chandni Chowk, the rushed Monday morning blues, the tiaras made out of stolen flowers from cranky uncle’s backyard, matching the silver jewellery to my Kurtis, the bold Kajal and not so slutty red lipstick, the joyous loud colony kids disturbing my evening nap, the annoyed maid, getting my ears pricked by the qawwali nights from Dargah, the bleeding of my thoughts into diary while sitting beneath the almond tree and basically all the other little things which I wish I could savour in the times of corona.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Shagufta Naaz in Moradabad, We the Isolationists (329th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Komal Sharma in Vadodara, We the Isolationists (251st Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Priyanka Sharma in Ludhiana, We the Isolationists (50th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Ridhima Sharma in New York, We the Isolationists (165th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Shiyali Sharma in Gurgaon, We the Isolationists (264th Corona Diary)