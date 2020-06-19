City Series – Bhuvi Sharma in Moradabad, We the Isolationists (372nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Bhuvi Sharma]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself pondering over the times I took the little things for granted. Be it a glance/frown from a stranger or a touch from my lover. I succumb to past experiences of the year.
I remember the taste of crimson layer of red velvet cake from my favourite bakery, the judgmental indecent jabbering of Indian aunts, the narrow lanes of Chandni Chowk, the rushed Monday morning blues, the tiaras made out of stolen flowers from cranky uncle’s backyard, matching the silver jewellery to my Kurtis, the bold Kajal and not so slutty red lipstick, the joyous loud colony kids disturbing my evening nap, the annoyed maid, getting my ears pricked by the qawwali nights from Dargah, the bleeding of my thoughts into diary while sitting beneath the almond tree and basically all the other little things which I wish I could savour in the times of corona.
