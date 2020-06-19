City Series – Sarthak Gupta in Delhi, We the Isolationists (373rd Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Sarthak Gupta]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself drowning. Drowning in my own thinking so profound that muscles don’t want to move to the verity. In the ocean of illusion, I drowse deeply.

Just like about everyone else these days, I find myself in a situation where I couldn’t imagine ever. Do I hear summons?

Summons claim, I’ve been a brothel, hawker of illustrations and thoughts. The isolation introversion complains that I have changed the meaning that adhesion is a mess.

And I open my eyes to read the last line of your note. “You are the museum of my detritus.”

I close my eyes and play the paused song,

“I am not the only traveler

Who has not repaid his debt

I’ve been searching for a trail to follow again

Take me back to the night we met”

– aficionado of Dear k.

