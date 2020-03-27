City Series – Manisha Gupta in Gorakhpur, We the Isolationists (68th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Manisha Gupta]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see…

Embraces that were reduced to awkward, side swept hugs.

Chances we didn’t bother taking because life is too long and we, too cautious.

Unfinished poems curled within my diary because “poetry and art are post retirement options, right?”

My grandmother, rosary clutched in one hand, newspaper in another.

I see Banaras ghats and glistening diyas. Providing hope as they light up like a starry sky.

They say Covid tends to mess with your senses, will we be able to feel the same way once this is all done?

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.